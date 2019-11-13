Charlotte faces Memphis on 3-game losing streak

Memphis Grizzlies (3-7, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (4-6, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

Charlotte will try to break its three-game skid when the Hornets take on Memphis.

Charlotte finished 39-43 overall with a 25-16 record at home in the 2018-19 season. The Hornets averaged 7.2 steals, 4.9 blocks and 12.2 turnovers per game last season.

Memphis finished 24-28 in Western Conference action and 12-29 on the road in the 2018-19 season. The Grizzlies gave up 106.1 points per game while committing 22 fouls last season.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

Hornets Injuries: Nicolas Batum: out (middle finger).

Grizzlies Injuries: Grayson Allen: day to day (ankle).