Brown, Tatum each 25 points, Celtics hold off Raptors

BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown had 25 points, hitting a key 3-pointer in the closing minutes, to help the Boston Celtics hold off the Toronto Raptors 112-106 on Friday night.

Jayson Tatum had 25 points and nine rebounds, and Kemba Walker scored 11 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter.

Pascal Siakam had 33 points to lead the defending champion Raptors. Kyle Lowry finished with 29 points, including six 3-pointers.

There were 12 ties and 19 lead changes, with neither team holding more than a seven-point lead.

TIMBERWOLVES 121, HORNETS 99

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns had 37 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists in Minnesota’s victory over Charlotte.

Towns was 13 of 18 from the field, hitting four 3-pointers.

Andrew Wiggins added 16 points for Minnesota. Devonte Graham had 24 points on 6-of-9 3-point shooting for Charlotte.