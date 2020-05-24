For the second weekend in a row, we’re back on the track!

We’ve got a full schedule from Charlotte Motor Speedway, and the main event: The Coca-Cola 600!

Our qualifying order is set, with 2017 Daytona 500 winner Kurt Busch in No. 1, with his Ganassi teammate No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro Matt Kenseth in third, and and we are now ready for the tires to hit the track for the big one.

“By .009 second, Kurt Busch steals the pole from Jimmie Johnson.”

And the 600 miles of remembrance this memorial day weekend is underway!

“We all hear Kurt Busch’s radio as we go to green.”

Jimmie almost had a moment, but he gathered himself, and we are A-OK!

“And the car just jumps loose. Big moment, that could have been a lot worse.”

A BIG moment for Jimmie, but he gathers it back up. pic.twitter.com/bRdNiNwUa7 — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) May 24, 2020

Racing has been momentarily paused due to rain delays. We will keep you updated on the situation and hope to get back out on the track soon.

“And if there wasn’t enough that was going to be thrown at these competitors at these 600 miles at Charlotte, throw a little rain in there.”

Drivers are out of their cars because it's raining in Charlotte. pic.twitter.com/b4GxW2M7PI — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) May 24, 2020

