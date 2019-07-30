Rockies record five-run, 5th inning in 9-1 rout over Dodgers
The Colorado Rockies’ five-run 5th inning helped silence the Los Angeles Dodgers 9-1. Rockies’ all-star Nolan Arenado had two RBI’s the the five-run 5th inning.
