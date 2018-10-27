The Red Sox’s Eduardo Núñez had a really rough night in Game 3 of the World Series
Be careful, Eduardo! The Red Sox's Nunez was taken out at the plate, crashed into the seats on a foul ball, and went tumbling over the pitcher's mound in Game 3 of the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
