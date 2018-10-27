Cody Bellinger cuts down Ian Kinsler at the plate on a potential game-winning sac fly in extra innings
Cody Bellinger, thy name is redemption. The Dodgers outfielder threw an absolute laser to get the Red Sox's Ian Kinsler out at home plate and keep World Series Game 3 tied at 1-1 in the 10th inning.
