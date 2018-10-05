Max Muncy crushes 3-run bomb as Dodgers blank Braves 6-0

Video Details

Max Muncy hits a no-doubter to open up a lead for the Dodgers as they beat the Braves 6-0 in Game 1 of the NLDS.

ANNOUNCER 1: To get these hitters to swing at it. It's a high fly ball. Deep right center field. Inciarte back to the wall. Forget it, it's gone!

[CHEERS AND APPLAUSE]

[MUSIC PLAYING]

Max Muncy has done it again. It's 4-0 Los Angeles.

[CHEERING]

