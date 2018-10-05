Max Muncy crushes 3-run bomb as Dodgers blank Braves 6-0
Video Details
Max Muncy hits a no-doubter to open up a lead for the Dodgers as they beat the Braves 6-0 in Game 1 of the NLDS.
ANNOUNCER 1: To get these hitters to swing at it. It's a high fly ball. Deep right center field. Inciarte back to the wall. Forget it, it's gone!
[CHEERS AND APPLAUSE]
[MUSIC PLAYING]
Max Muncy has done it again. It's 4-0 Los Angeles.
[CHEERING]
