Yelich hits 17th, 18th homers as Brewers rout Phillies

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Christian Yelich hit his major league-leading 17th and 18th homers to help Zach Davies and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Philadelphia Phillies 11-3 Thursday.

Yasmani Grandal and Mike Moustakas also went deep as the Brewers won their third in a row.

Davies (5-0) allowed three runs — one earned — and four hits in six innings.

Yelich homered in the first for a 1-0 lead off Zach Eflin (5-4) and added a solo drive off Edgar Garcia in the eighth to make it 8-3.

ATHLETICS 17, TIGERS 3

DETROIT (AP) — Jurickson Profar hit his first career grand slam, and Oakland won its 13th straight over Detroit and its eighth in a row at Comerica Park

Josh Phegley had four hits, including one of Oakland’s five home runs. Matt Olson and Marcus Semien also homered for Oakland.

Detroit has been outscored 41-9 while losing the first four games of a 10-game homestand.

Ohio native Chris Bassitt (2-1) pitched eight shutout innings in front of a large group of friends and family.

Spencer Turnbull (2-3) allowed six runs, only one of which was earned, five hits and two walks in four innings.

NATIONALS 7, METS 6

WASHINGTON (AP) — Gerardo Parra hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the fifth and Sean Doolittle stopped New York’s ninth-inning rally by striking out Keon Broxton with the bases loaded for his seventh save. Washington won two of three against the Mets for its first series win since April 16-18 against San Francisco.

Michael Conforto hit a tying, three-run homer in the third but left with a concussion in the fifth after colliding with second baseman Robinson Canó’s shoulder while chasing a popup. Mets left fielder Jeff McNeil left in the third because of abdominal tightness.

Dan Jennings (1-2) won in relief of Aníbal Sánchez, who left after 1 1/3 innings because of a strained left hamstring that will send him to the injured list. Mets starter Zack Wheeler (3-3) allowed six runs and a career-high 11 hits in six innings,

RANGERS 16, ROYALS 1

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Rougned Odor homered twice, Willie Calhoun went deep for the second straight day.

Joey Gallo went deep among his four hits, and Hunter Pence also homered.

Royals manager Ned Yost used utility man Chris Owings on the mound the last two innings.

Lance Lynn (5-3) allowed one run and six hits in seven innings. Homer Bailey (4-4) gave up six runs — five earned — eight hits and four walks in 4 1/3 innings.