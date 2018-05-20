White Sox eye first series win since April

The Chicago White Sox have not won a series since April.

On Sunday afternoon, Chicago (12-30) has a chance to end the drought when it hosts the Texas Rangers in the final game of a four-game series at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The White Sox have taken two of the series’ first three games, including a 5-3 win on Saturday evening that featured a two-run homer by Jose Abreu. Chicago is looking to win back-to-back games for the first time since April 26-28.

A winning streak would be just fine with White Sox manager Rick Renteria.

“That would be awesome, absolutely,” Renteria said. “Again, it’s all a result and it’s all based on the actions that we take and what we do on the field and execution and all those things — those cliches.

“Ultimately, I think any club at the end of the day makes their own breaks. I think that does come from consistent play and execution. I don’t think it’s any secret. There’s no magic pill to winning.”

Texas (18-29) also has struggled to start the season and needs a win to escape the Windy City with a split of the four-game set. The game will mark the end of a 10-day, nine-game road trip for the Rangers, who have a 3-5 record on the tour.

Perseverance has been hallmark of Texas’ problem this season. The Rangers have four come-from-behind wins compared with 11 blown leads that have led to losses. The latest took place Saturday as Texas squandered a three-run advantage.

Rangers left-hander Mike Minor (3-2, 5.61 ERA) will try to finish the road trip on a high note. The Vanderbilt product has a 47-44 record with a 4.02 ERA in seven seasons with the Atlanta Braves, Kansas City Royals and Rangers.

In six games (one start) against the White Sox, Minor is 0-1 with a 1.98 ERA. He has walked three and struck out 14 in 13 2/3 innings. This will mark his first start against Chicago since 2013, when he allowed two earned runs in eight innings but drew the loss as a member of the Braves.

The White Sox will counter with right-hander Reynaldo Lopez (0-3, 3.50), who remains in search of his first win of the season in his ninth start. The 24-year-old is coming off his worst outing of the season as he allowed six runs and seven hits in two innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

In Lopez’s only career start against the Rangers, he struggled. He allowed six runs and five hits in 4 1/3 innings for a loss and a 12.46 ERA. He walked four and struck out six.

White Sox catcher Welington Castillo has enjoyed success against Minor. He is 3-for-6 with a double and an RBI. However, no other player on the team has more than three at-bats against the southpaw.

Texas is similarly inexperienced against Lopez. Shin-Soo Choo is 1-for-1 with two walks against the young hurler. Teammates Nomar Mazara and Rougned Odor each have gone 1-for-2.

Chicago is 5-16 at home this season. Texas is 11-13 on the road.