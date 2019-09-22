Washington visits Miami following Strasburg’s solid performance

Washington Nationals (85-68, second in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (53-101, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Austin Voth (1-1, 3.58 ERA) Marlins: Pablo Lopez (5-8, 4.94 ERA)

Article continues below ...

LINE: Nationals -202; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Washington heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Stephen Strasburg. Strasburg pitched seven innings, giving up zero runs on three hits with six strikeouts against Miami.

The Marlins are 20-48 against NL East teams. Miami has slugged .371, last in the league. Brian Anderson leads the club with a .468 slugging percentage, including 54 extra-base hits and 20 home runs.

The Nationals have gone 39-31 against division opponents. The Washington offense has compiled a .263 batting average as a team this season, good for seventh in the majors. Anthony Rendon leads the team with an average of .326. The Nationals won the last meeting 10-4. Wander Suero recorded his sixth victory and Kurt Suzuki went 1-for-1 with a double and three RBIs for Washington. Jose Urena took his 10th loss for Miami.

TOP PERFORMERS: Starlin Castro leads the Marlins with 21 home runs and is batting .269. Miguel Rojas is 12-for-44 with six doubles and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Miami.

Rendon leads the Nationals with 171 hits and has 119 RBIs. Trea Turner is 9-for-43 with three doubles, three home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 2-8, .244 batting average, 4.97 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Nationals: 6-4, .266 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Marlins Injuries: Drew Steckenrider: (elbow), Julian Fernandez: (elbow), Austin Brice: (forearm), JT Riddle: (forearm), Cesar Puello: (hip), Brian Anderson: (hand), Garrett Cooper: (knee), Chad Wallach: (concussion).

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: (shoulder), Jonny Venters: (shoulder), Koda Glover: (forearm), Roenis Elias: (hamstring), Adrian Sanchez: (illness), Matt Adams: (shoulder/triceps), Kurt Suzuki: (elbow), Spencer Kieboom: (elbow).