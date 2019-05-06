Washington opens 3-game series at Milwaukee

Washington Nationals (14-19, fourth in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (20-16, third in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Max Scherzer (1-4, 4.08 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 62 strikeouts) Brewers: Jhoulys Chacin (1-3, 5.24 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)

LINE: Nationals favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Washington hits the road to begin a three game series against Milwaukee.

The Brewers are 13-8 on their home turf. Milwaukee has hit 62 home runs this season, second in the National League. Christian Yelich leads them with 15, averaging one every 6.9 at-bats.

The Nationals are 7-8 in road games. The Washington offense has compiled a .250 batting average as a team this season, Adam Eaton leads the team with a mark of .290. This is the first game between these teams in 2019.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yelich leads the Brewers with 15 home runs and is batting .340. Mike Moustakas is 13-for-41 with three doubles, two home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Victor Robles leads the Nationals with six home runs and has 13 RBIs. Juan Soto is 9-for-40 with three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 6-4, .231 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Nationals: 2-8, .230 batting average, 5.50 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

Brewers Injuries: Aaron Wilkerson: 10-day IL (foot), Bobby Wahl: 60-day IL (knee), Brent Suter: 60-day IL (elbow), Jimmy Nelson: 10-day IL (shoulder), Corey Knebel: 60-day IL (elbow), Chase Anderson: 10-day IL (finger), Lorenzo Cain: day-to-day (left hand contusion).

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: 10-day IL (shoulder), Trevor Rosenthal: 10-day IL (infection), Koda Glover: 60-day IL (forearm), Michael A. Taylor: day-to-day (wrist), Juan Soto: 10-day IL (back spasms), Ryan Zimmerman: 10-day IL (foot), Trea Turner: 10-day IL (finger), Anthony Rendon: 10-day IL (elbow), Matt Adams: 10-day IL (shoulder).