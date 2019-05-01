Tigers to take on Phillies on the road

Detroit Tigers (13-14, third in the AL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (16-13, first in the AL East)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Daniel Norris (1-0, 3.93 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 15 strikeouts) Phillies: Aaron Nola (1-0, 5.68 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 32 strikeouts)

LINE: Phillies favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Niko Goodrum and the Tigers will take on Philadelphia at Citizens Bank Park.

The Phillies are 11-6 in home games. Philadelphia’s team on-base percentage of .325 is eighth in the league. Rhys Hoskins leads the team with an OBP of .414.

The Tigers are 7-9 on the road. Detroit has hit 20 home runs this season, last in the league. Goodrum leads the club with three while slugging .450.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hoskins leads the Phillies with 15 extra base hits and is batting .279. Scott Kingery is 12-for-28 with four doubles, two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Nicholas Castellanos leads the Tigers with 13 extra base hits and has eight RBIs. Christin Stewart is 11-for-35 with five doubles, a triple, two home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 5-5, .211 batting average, 3.68 ERA

Tigers: 5-5, .270 batting average, 5.71 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Phillies Injuries: David Robertson: 10-day IL (elbow), Tommy Hunter: 60-day IL (arm), Victor Arano: 10-day IL (elbow), Roman Quinn: 10-day IL (groin), Odubel Herrera: 10-day IL (hamstring), Scott Kingery: 10-day IL (hamstring).

Tigers Injuries: Jordan Zimmermann: 10-day IL (elbow), Matt Moore: 10-day IL (knee), Blaine Hardy: 10-day IL (forearm), Michael Fulmer: 60-day IL (elbow), Christin Stewart: 10-day IL (quad), Josh Harrison: 10-day IL (shoulder).