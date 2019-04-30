Tigers’ Ross on paternity list, Mercer active, Harrison out

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Detroit Tigers have put pitcher Tyson Ross on the paternity list, activated shortstop Jordy Mercer and placed second baseman Josh Harrison on the injured list.

The Tigers made the moves before playing at Philadelphia on Tuesday night.

Rookie Spencer Turnbull started the series opener against the Phillies instead of Ross.

Ross (1-3, 4.03) had been scheduled to start. Turnbull (1-2, 2.77) is making his sixth start of the season, and the rookie is looking for his second career victory after earning the win in the nightcap of a doubleheader April 23 against Boston.

Turnbull hasn’t allowed a run in 11 innings, and he is second among AL rookies with 26 strikeouts.

Mercer, who started against the Phillies, had been out because of a right quad strain. He is batting .233 in 13 games.

Harrison had been on the 10-day injured list retroactive to April 27 with a bruised left shoulder. He is hitting .156 with a homer and seven RBIs in 22 games.