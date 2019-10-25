The Latest: Trump plans to arrive at Game 5 after 1st pitch

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the World Series (all times local):

5:59 p.m.

President Donald Trump plans to arrive at Game 5 of the World Series after the first pitch and leave before the final out.

Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said he spoke with Trump, and the president decided it would be least disruptive to fans to do it that way.

Trump intends to come to Nationals Park on Sunday night if the Series is still going by then. The Nationals lead Houston 2-0.