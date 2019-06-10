The Latest: Red Sox offer all resources to Ortiz family

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — The Latest on a shooting that injured former Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz (all times local):

2:00 a.m.

The Boston Red Sox say they have been notified by the family of David Ortiz that the former slugger sustained a gunshot wound to his “lower back/abdominal region” and that he is recovering after surgery.

The Red Sox, in a statement early Monday, say they have offered the Ortiz family “all available resources to aid in his recovery” and that they will continue to keep them in their hearts.

Authorities say the 43-year-old Ortiz was shot at close range in an ambush at a bar in Santo Domingo around 8:50 p.m. Sunday.

Ortiz’s father says his son is out of danger and that the bullet did not hit any major organ.

Officials say the alleged gunman was captured and beaten by a crowd of people at the bar. They say police are waiting until the man undergoes treatment before questioning him.