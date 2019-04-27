Struggling Tigers look to break 3-game slide

Detroit Tigers (12-13, third in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (10-14, fourth in the AL Central)

Chicago; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

LINE: White Sox favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit enters the matchup as losers of their last three games.

The White Sox are 6-6 against AL Central teams. The Chicago pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 5.68. Carlos Rodon leads the team with a 4.94 ERA.

The Tigers are 6-6 against the rest of their division. Detroit has hit 19 home runs as a team this season. Grayson Greiner leads the club with three while slugging .394.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tim Anderson leads the White Sox with 35 hits and is batting .402. Yoan Moncada is 13-for-41 with a double, a triple, three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Miguel Cabrera leads the Tigers with 28 hits and is batting .292. Greiner is 12-for-39 with a double, three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 5-5, .288 batting average, 4.97 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Tigers: 4-6, .282 batting average, 5.72 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

White Sox Injuries: Michael Kopech: 60-day IL (elbow), Lucas Giolito: 10-day IL (hamstring), Eloy Jimenez: day-to-day (right ankle sprain), Jon Jay: 10-day IL (hip).

Tigers Injuries: Jordan Zimmermann: 10-day IL (elbow), Matt Moore: 10-day IL (knee), Blaine Hardy: 10-day IL (forearm), Michael Fulmer: 60-day IL (elbow), Christin Stewart: 10-day IL (quad), Jordy Mercer: 10-day IL (quad).