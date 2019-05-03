Struggling Blue Jays look to stop 3-game skid

Toronto Blue Jays (14-17, third in the AL East) vs. Texas Rangers (14-15, third in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Trent Thornton (0-3, 5.08 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 33 strikeouts) Rangers: Mike Minor (0-2, 2.88 ERA, .91 WHIP, 39 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto enters the game as losers of their last three games.

The Rangers are 10-6 on their home turf. Texas has hit 45 home runs this season, eighth in the league. Joey Gallo leads the club with 11, averaging one every 8.3 at-bats.

The Blue Jays are 7-9 on the road. Toronto has a team on-base percentage of .290, led by Justin Smoak with a mark of .385. This is the first game between these teams in 2019.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gallo leads the Rangers with 11 home runs and has 26 RBIs. Hunter Pence is 10-for-36 with three doubles, two home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Texas.

Rowdy Tellez leads the Blue Jays with six home runs home runs and is slugging .512. Randal Grichuk has 13 hits and is batting .302 over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 3-7, .275 batting average, 6.20 ERA, outscored by one run

Blue Jays: 5-5, .247 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Rangers Injuries: Edinson Volquez: 60-day IL (elbow), Drew Smyly: 10-day IL (arm), Yohander Mendez: 60-day IL (elbow), Taylor Hearn: 10-day IL (elbow), Luke Farrell: 60-day IL (jaw), Scott Heineman: 60-day IL (shoulder), Ronald Guzman: 10-day IL (hamstring).

Blue Jays Injuries: Matt Shoemaker: 10-day IL (knee), Clayton Richard: 10-day IL (knee), David Phelps: 10-day IL (elbow), Ryan Borucki: 60-day IL (elbow), Dalton Pompey: 60-day IL (concussion), Devon Travis: 60-day IL (knee).