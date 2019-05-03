San Francisco opens 4-game series at Cincinnati

San Francisco Giants (13-18, fifth in the NL West) vs. Cincinnati Reds (13-18, fifth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

LINE: Reds favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati and San Francisco match up to begin a four-game series.

The Reds are 7-6 on their home turf. The Cincinnati offense has compiled a .207 batting average as a team this season, last in the majors. Jose Iglesias leads the team with a mark of .301.

The Giants are 6-9 on the road. San Francisco has hit 24 home runs as a team this season. Kevin Pillar leads them with five, averaging one every 18 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eugenio Suarez leads the Reds with 11 extra base hits and is slugging .452. Jose Peraza is 10-for-35 with two doubles, a home run and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

Pillar leads the Giants with 18 RBIs and is batting .233. Buster Posey is 12-for-36 with five doubles, a home run and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 4-6, .233 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Giants: 5-5, .231 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Reds Injuries: Alex Wood: 10-day IL (back), Matt Kemp: 10-day IL (rib), Scooter Gennett: 10-day IL (groin), Alex Blandino: 10-day IL (knee).

Giants Injuries: Derek Holland: 10-day IL (finger), Johnny Cueto: 60-day IL (elbow).