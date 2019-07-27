San Francisco faces off against San Diego in division play

San Francisco Giants (53-51, second in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (48-55, fifth in the NL West)

San Diego; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Shaun Anderson (3-2, 4.91 ERA) Padres: Cal Quantrill (3-2, 3.76 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: NL West rivals San Diego and San Francisco will square off at PETCO Park.

The Padres are 19-22 against opponents from the NL West. San Diego has slugged .425 this season. Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the team with a mark of .583.

The Giants are 28-24 against NL West Division teams. San Francisco ranks last in the National League in hitting with a .236 batting average. Buster Posey leads the club with an average of .258. The Giants won the last meeting 2-1. Mark Melancon recorded his fourth victory and Pablo Sandoval went 2-for-2 with a double, a home run and an RBI for San Francisco. Logan Allen took his third loss for San Diego.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Renfroe leads the Padres with 28 home runs and is slugging .571. Tatis Jr. is 11-for-45 with two doubles, two home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for San Diego.

Kevin Pillar leads the Giants with 12 home runs and has 55 RBIs. Alex Dickerson has 12 hits and is batting .462 over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 3-7, .249 batting average, 4.17 ERA, outscored by six runs

Giants: 8-2, .247 batting average, 3.33 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Padres Injuries: Adam Warren: 60-day IL (forearm), Robert Stock: 10-day IL (bicep), Garrett Richards: 60-day IL (elbow), Jacob Nix: 60-day IL (elbow), Aaron Loup: 60-day IL (elbow), Brett Kennedy: 60-day IL (shoulder), Miguel Diaz: 60-day IL (knee), Jose Castillo: 60-day IL (hip), Franchy Cordero: 60-day IL (quad).

Giants Injuries: Nick Vincent: 60-day IL (pectoral), Johnny Cueto: 60-day IL (elbow), Travis Bergen: 60-day IL (shoulder), Evan Longoria: 10-day IL (foot).