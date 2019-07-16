Pineda gets the start for Twins in series opener against Mets

New York Mets (42-51, fourth in the NL East) vs. Minnesota Twins (58-34, first in the NL Central)

Minneapolis; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Steven Matz (5-6, 4.89 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 78 strikeouts) Twins: Michael Pineda (6-4, 4.57 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 84 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota and New York are set to begin a two-game series.

The Twins are 28-15 on their home turf. Minnesota has hit 171 combined home runs this season, most in the American League. Max Kepler leads the club with 23 while slugging .530 with 44 extra-base hits.

The Mets are 19-32 in road games. New York is slugging .431 as a unit. Pete Alonso leads the team with a slugging percentage of .618.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kepler leads the Twins with 44 extra base hits and is slugging .530. Jason Castro is 6-for-14 with two doubles, two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Alonso leads the Mets with 30 home runs and has 69 RBIs. Jeff McNeil is 17-for-43 with three doubles, two home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 5-5, .269 batting average, 4.06 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Mets: 5-5, .260 batting average, 4.96 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Twins Injuries: LaMonte Wade Jr: 10-day IL (thumb), Eddie Rosario: 10-day IL (ankle), Byron Buxton: day-to-day (face/chest), C.J. Cron: 10-day IL (thumb), Willians Astudillo: 10-day IL (oblique).

Mets Injuries: Zack Wheeler: 10-day IL (right shoulder fatigue), Drew Smith: 60-day IL (elbow), Brandon Nimmo: 10-day IL (neck), Yoenis Cespedes: 60-day IL (heels), Jed Lowrie: 60-day IL (knee).