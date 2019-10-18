Papi in Fendi is Trendy and Trending

Papi is still hitting home runs … this time in style.

Ahead of Game 4, Papi was trending on Twitter, with fans reacting not to his bold baseball statements but his bold fashion choices.

Papi, with the FS1 crew, talked fashion and Yankees and Astros baseball at Yankee Stadium on Thursday night.

Good thing he’s got his trendy Fendi jacket to warm him up from those goosebumps. But can the Yankees and Astros also shake off those goosebumps, from the terrible weather conditions, which postponed Game 4 until today?

The Houston Astros lead the series 2-1. They might need a jacket, preferably one with as much swag, to keep them hot and stretch their lead.