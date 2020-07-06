Major League Baseball revealed the 2020 schedule on Monday – here’s what you need to know

Major League Baseball released the entire 2020 season schedule on Monday.

All 30 teams will play a regionally-based schedule comprised of 40 divisional games and 20 Interleague games against their corresponding geographical division.

The abbreviated MLB season will begin on July 23, and a few new rules will be put into effect for the shortened calendar.

Both leagues will be allowed a designated hitter, an option previously afforded to the American League only. In addition, for extra innings, every half-inning after the ninth will start with a runner on second base until a team wins.

The 2020 postseason structure will remain the same, with the American League and National League each fielding five playoff teams.

The season will start off strong, with two games you won’t want to miss – the New York Yankees vs. the Washington Nationals, and the San Fransisco Giants vs. the Los Angeles Dodgers on July 23.

The next day, 14 games will be played, including the first game at Globe Life Field, the Texas Rangers new stadium, when they host the Colorado Rockies.

Here’s the rematch that we’ve been dying to see, with the Los Angeles Dodgers hosting the Houston Astros, as the Dodgers look to somewhat avenge their controversial 2017 World Series loss to Houston.

They finish off the regular season with six interleague games at home against the Oakland Athletics and Los Angeles Angels.

The schedule will feature dates that honor historic milestones in the league’s history, including the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Negro Leagues.

The Saint Louis Cardinals will replace the New York Yankees in the Field of Dreams game this year against the Chicago White Sox due to coronavirus limitations.

The Milwaukee Brewers will have an advantage in the already adjusted travel format to ensure player safety.

While on the other hand, the Texas Rangers will venture out the most.

