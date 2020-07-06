The moment we’ve all been waiting for is finally here!

Seeing the MLB schedule drop like: pic.twitter.com/Ab8zFbPbD6 — DraftKings (@DraftKings) July 6, 2020

Major League Baseball released the entire 2020 season schedule on Monday.

All 30 teams will play a regionally-based schedule comprised of 40 divisional games and 20 Interleague games against their corresponding geographical division.

Here’s how the MLB schedule is formatted league-wide. pic.twitter.com/WW1ivJIq5Z — Lindsey Adler (@lindseyadler) July 6, 2020

The abbreviated MLB season will begin on July 23, and a few new rules will be put into effect for the shortened calendar.

Both leagues will be allowed a designated hitter, an option previously afforded to the American League only. In addition, for extra innings, every half-inning after the ninth will start with a runner on second base until a team wins.

The 2020 postseason structure will remain the same, with the American League and National League each fielding five playoff teams.

MLB officially announces rules changes: – DH in the National League

– Extra innings will start with runner on 2nd

– Arguing/brawling and spitting prohibited

– No pregame lineup card exchange

– Three-batter minimum remains in effect

– Any player may appear as a pitcher — Kyle Glaser (@KyleAGlaser) June 29, 2020

The season will start off strong, with two games you won’t want to miss – the New York Yankees vs. the Washington Nationals, and the San Fransisco Giants vs. the Los Angeles Dodgers on July 23.

Ace vs. Ace. It doesn't get much better than this. See you on July 23 for this matchup! pic.twitter.com/AaPzoCpGxa — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 6, 2020

And Opening Day is jam-packed!

The next day, 14 games will be played, including the first game at Globe Life Field, the Texas Rangers new stadium, when they host the Colorado Rockies.

Rangers will host Colorado in the first regular season game at Globe Life Field on Friday, July 24 at 7:05 pm CT. Complete 2020 schedule was announced today by MLB — John Blake (@RangerBlake) July 6, 2020

Here’s the rematch that we’ve been dying to see, with the Los Angeles Dodgers hosting the Houston Astros, as the Dodgers look to somewhat avenge their controversial 2017 World Series loss to Houston.

If you’re a Red Sox fan, here’s what you have to look forward to:

You either love them, or love to hate them, here’s your New York Yankees slate:

Check out one of the 2020 season favorites, Los Angeles Dodger’s calendar:

THE RACE IS ON. pic.twitter.com/YzvkdK76Uj — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) July 6, 2020

They finish off the regular season with six interleague games at home against the Oakland Athletics and Los Angeles Angels.

And your reigning World Series Champions, the Washington Nationals:

Ladies and gentlemen, your 2020 60-Game Washington Nationals Schedule.#NATITUDE pic.twitter.com/F6yZQ2otmH — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) July 6, 2020

Here’s the lineup for the Houston Astros:

The schedule will feature dates that honor historic milestones in the league’s history, including the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Negro Leagues.

. @MLB announces that the league will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Negro Leagues on Sunday, August 16. @MLBNetwork @nlbmprez — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) July 6, 2020

The Saint Louis Cardinals will replace the New York Yankees in the Field of Dreams game this year against the Chicago White Sox due to coronavirus limitations.

"Is This Heaven? No, It's Iowa." The @MLB Field of Dreams game between the @Cardinals and @whitesox is set for August 13 on FOX! pic.twitter.com/p1P4Wv78Qv — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 6, 2020

The Milwaukee Brewers will have an advantage in the already adjusted travel format to ensure player safety.

#Brewers will travel the fewest miles, according to MLB Network. Brewers (3,962 miles) travel about 100 miles fewer than next team in line (Cubs). Next four teams are all central teams: Cubs, Tigers, Cardinals, Reds and White Sox. — Will Sammon (@WillSammon) July 6, 2020

While on the other hand, the Texas Rangers will venture out the most.

According to research from MLB advanced media, the Rangers will travel the most air miles in the league this year: 14,706. … Houston has second most 13,954. — Evan Grant (@Evan_P_Grant) July 6, 2020

And fans have a new approach to breaking the calendar down this year:

Treating MLB teams schedules like an NFL schedule. "Aight that's a W, W, W, that's an L. L, W. L. At home against Houston, then AT the Dodgers? That's a tough back to back." — Céspedes Family BBQ (@CespedesBBQ) July 6, 2020

So now that the schedule is locked in, we’ve got one question for you:

Will your team start the season 1-0? (MLB x @CampingWorld) pic.twitter.com/HbtKgDzkUm — MLB (@MLB) July 6, 2020

Stay tuned for more updates.