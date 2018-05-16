Indians scratch Encarnacion because of back spasms

DETROIT (AP) Edwin Encarnacion has been scratched from Cleveland’s lineup against Detroit because of back spasms.

The 35-year-old Encarnacion was slated to bat fifth as the designated hitter, but a new lineup was announced about 20 minutes before the scheduled first pitch. Encarnacion is hitting .205 with nine home runs and 22 RBIs.

Cleveland lost the first two games of this series against the Tigers. The Indians send Trevor Bauer to the mound Wednesday to try to avoid the sweep.

