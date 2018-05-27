Indians rally for wild 10-9 win over Astros

CLEVELAND (AP) Greg Allen had one thought as he saw his teammates waiting for him at home plate.

”Just don’t get too roughed up in there,” he said. ”It’s something I’ll remember forever. It’s all still sinking in. It’s pretty special.”

Allen homered on Brad Peacock’s first pitch in the 14th inning, and the Cleveland Indians stunned the Houston Astros 10-9 on Sunday.

Allen’s first homer of the season landed in the seats in right and triggered a wild celebration for the Indians, who rallied twice to overcome another impressive performance for Jose Altuve.

Cleveland scored five runs in the ninth. Michael Brantley’s two-out RBI single off Hector Rondon tied it at 8.

Evan Gattis’ two-out homer off Dan Otero (1-1) gave Houston a 9-8 lead in the 13th, but Yonder Alonso responded with a leadoff drive against Collin McHugh in the bottom half.

Peacock (1-2) got the loss on the only pitch he threw.

Houston wasted a stellar day for Altuve, who had four hits and drove in two runs. The reigning AL MVP had a streak of 10 consecutive hits, breaking his own club record, before he lined out to center in the ninth.

”You don’t count hits when you’re playing because you’re trying to win games,” Altuve said. ”My teammates were like, `You’ve got 10 straight hits,’ but I really wasn’t thinking about it at all.”

The Astros trailed 3-2 before Altuve’s tying RBI single in the eighth. Carlos Correa and Yuli Gurriel followed with run-scoring singles before Gattis made it 8-3 with a three-run shot to center.

The late offensive eruption upstaged the anticipated pitching matchup of former UCLA teammates Gerrit Cole and Trevor Bauer.

Jose Ramirez sparked Cleveland’s big ninth with a leadoff double against Ken Giles, capping a 17-pitch battle. Singles for Edwin Encarnacion, Alonso, Jason Kipnis and pinch-hitter Erik Gonzalez then trimmed Houston’s lead to 8-6.

Rondon replaced Will Harris and retired Allen on a liner to left for the second out. But Lindor and Brantley delivered consecutive singles, tying the game.

First baseman Gurriel finally robbed Ramirez of a game-winning hit with a diving catch of his line drive near the line, ending the inning.

Cleveland manager Terry Francona thought Ramirez’s lengthy at-bat against Giles was a turning point.

”It changed the whole inning because they ended up having to go to the bullpen just because of the pitch count,” he said. ”There was a lot of things that happened that were incredible, or we don’t win.”

Brantley also extended his hitting streak to 16 games with a leadoff single in the third. Ramirez also had two hits, including a two-run homer in the first.

Cole and Bauer met for the first time since they were selected in the first round of the 2011 draft. They reportedly had a strained relationship in college, but each of the right-handers has enjoyed success in the majors.

Cole’s first warmup pitch went back to the screen, but he allowed three runs in seven innings.

Bauer struck out a season-high 13 in 7 1/3 innings, but was charged with four runs. He was pulled with two on in the eighth after throwing a career-high 127 pitches, but Cleveland’s bullpen faltered from there.

YOU’RE GONE

Astros manager A,J. Hinch was ejected by plate umpire Tony Randazzo in the sixth inning. The two exchanged words and Hinch was tossed while he was still in the dugout. The argument continued on the field.

”I told him to stop looking at our dugout and keep watching the game,” Hinch said. ”He didn’t like it.”

HEAD TO HEAD

Bauer said he thought the matchup with Cole ”turned out the best way possible.”

”I don’t think he deserved to lose,” he said. ”I don’t think I deserved to lose. We both pitched great. Both were super-competitive. Just a fun matchup for everybody involved.”

UP NEXT

Astros: RHP Justin Verlander (6-2, 1.08 ERA) faces Yankees RHP Domingo German (0-2, 5.59 ERA) on Monday.

Indians: RHP Adam Plutko (2-0, 2.03 ERA) takes on White Sox RHP Dylan Covey (1-1, 3.46 ERA) on Monday.