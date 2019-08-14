Gonzalez scheduled to start for Milwaukee against Minnesota

Minnesota Twins (72-47, first in the AL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (62-58, third in the AL Central)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Kyle Gibson (11-5, 4.24 ERA) Brewers: Gio Gonzalez (2-1, 3.20 ERA)

Article continues below ...

LINE: Brewers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Max Kepler and the Twins will take on the Brewers Wednesday.

The Brewers are 35-26 in home games. Milwaukee has hit 189 home runs this season, sixth in the league. Christian Yelich leads the team with 39, averaging one every 10.3 at-bats.

The Twins are 36-21 on the road. Minnesota has hit an MLB-leading 230 home runs this season, Max Kepler leads the club with 32 homers. The Twins won the last meeting 7-5. Tyler Duffey notched his second victory and Marwin Gonzalez went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Minnesota. Drew Pomeranz took his 10th loss for Milwaukee.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yelich leads the Brewers with 85 RBIs and is batting .333. Keston Hiura is 9-for-38 with two doubles, three home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Eddie Rosario leads the Twins with 78 RBIs and is batting .286. Jason Castro is 3-for-13 with two home runs and two RBIs over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 5-5, .251 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored by five runs

Twins: 5-5, .268 batting average, 4.85 ERA, outscored by one run

Brewers Injuries: Brandon Woodruff: (oblique), Bobby Wahl: (knee), Brent Suter: (elbow), Jimmy Nelson: (elbow), Corey Knebel: (elbow), Zach Davies: (undisclosed), Jhoulys Chacin: (ribcage).

Twins Injuries: Michael Pineda: (triceps), LaMonte Wade Jr: (thumb), Byron Buxton: (shoulder), Nelson Cruz: (wrist), Willians Astudillo: (oblique).