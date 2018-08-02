Giants’ Cueto to have season-ending Tommy John surgery

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) The San Francisco Giants say right-hander Johnny Cueto will have season-ending Tommy John surgery.

Cueto will be operated on by Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles on Thursday. San Francisco announced Wednesday that Cueto would need the surgery, two days after placing him on the disabled list.

Manager Bruce Bochy said earlier this week that Cueto’s elbow injury had ”been lingering quite a while.”

The 32-year-old Cueto is 3-2 with a 3.23 ERA. He was on the 60-day DL earlier this year with an elbow injury.

Cueto will be out until at least late in the 2019 season. He signed a $130 million, six-year contract prior to the 2016 season, keeping him under contract through 2021.

—

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball