Dustin McGowan released from minor league deal by Rays
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (AP) Pitcher Dustin McGowan has been released from his minor league contract by the Tampa Bay Rays.
The 35-year-old right-hander did not allow a hit during three one-inning outings in exhibition games. He gave up two hits, struck out two and walked two.
If he had been added to the Rays’ 40-man roster, he would have received a one-year deal with a salary of $1.5 million in the major leagues and $150,000 in the minors.
Article continues below ...
McGowan was 8-2 with a 4.75 ERA in 63 relief appearances for Miami last season. He has a 35-34 record with a 4.50 ERA in 10 major league seasons with Toronto, Philadelphia and the Marlins.
—
More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball
20146-20149