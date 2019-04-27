Diamondbacks ride 5-game win streak into matchup with Cubs

Chicago Cubs (12-12, third in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (16-11, second in the NL West)

Phoenix; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Yu Darvish (1-3, 5.96 ERA, 1.68 WHIP, 25 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Zack Godley (1-1, 6.67 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona enters the matchup as winners of their last five games.

The Cubs are 5-8 in road games. Chicago has a team on-base percentage of .345, led by Jason Heyward with a mark of .434. The Diamondbacks won the last meeting 8-3. Robbie Ray recorded his first victory and Adam Jones went 3-for-5 with a double and two RBIs for Arizona. Kyle Hendricks took his fourth loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Walker leads the Diamondbacks with seven home runs and is slugging .663. David Peralta is 12-for-44 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Javier Baez leads the Cubs with nine home runs home runs and is slugging .673. Kris Bryant is 8-for-33 with four doubles, a home run and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 8-2, .272 batting average, 1.92 ERA, outscored opponents by 33 runs

Cubs: 7-3, .230 batting average, 2.73 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Diamondbacks Injuries: Taijuan Walker: 60-day IL (elbow), T.J. McFarland: 10-day IL (shoulder), Silvino Bracho: 60-day IL (elbow), Steven Souza Jr.: 10-day IL (knee), Jake Lamb: 10-day IL (quad), Alex Avila: 10-day IL (quad).

Cubs Injuries: Brandon Morrow: 10-day IL (elbow), Mike Montgomery: 10-day IL (shoulder), Kendall Graveman: 60-day IL (elbow), Xavier Cedeno: 10-day IL (wrist), Tony Barnette: 10-day IL (shoulder), Victor Caratini: 10-day IL (hand).