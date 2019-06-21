Detroit faces off against Cleveland in division matchup

Detroit Tigers (26-44, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Indians (39-35, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Matthew Boyd (5-5, 3.35 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 112 strikeouts) Indians: Trevor Bauer (5-6, 3.41 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 117 strikeouts)

LINE: Indians favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Division rivals Cleveland and Detroit will play on Friday at Progressive Field.

The Indians are 13-14 against opponents from the AL Central. The Cleveland pitching staff has a team ERA of 3.94, Trevor Bauer leads the staff with a mark of 3.57.

The Tigers are 15-20 on the road. Detroit has hit 60 home runs this season, the lowest total in the American League. JaCoby Jones leads the team with eight, averaging one every 23.5 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carlos Santana leads the Indians with 76 hits and is batting .292. Jason Kipnis is 8-for-30 with a double, three home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Nicholas Castellanos leads the Tigers with 32 extra base hits and has 24 RBIs. Miguel Cabrera has nine hits and is batting .310 over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 6-4, .269 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Tigers: 3-7, .227 batting average, 5.79 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

Indians Injuries: Danny Salazar: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jefry Rodriguez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Dan Otero: 10-day IL (shoulder), Corey Kluber: 60-day IL (arm), Carlos Carrasco: 10-day IL (undisclosed), Bradley Zimmer: 60-day IL (shoulder).

Tigers Injuries: Tyson Ross: 60-day IL (nerve), Matt Moore: 60-day IL (knee), Michael Fulmer: 60-day IL (elbow), Jordy Mercer: 10-day IL (quad), Josh Harrison: 60-day IL (hamstring), Grayson Greiner: 10-day IL (back).