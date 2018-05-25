Cubs’ Ben Zobrist awaiting resolution on cleat controversy

CHICAGO (AP) Ben Zobrist says he’s awaiting a resolution after being warned a few weeks ago by Major League Baseball for wearing black cleats in violation of the sport’s uniform regulations.

The Chicago Cubs infielder says baseball needs a ”consensus from the teams” and players have to come to one. He says he expects an agreement in a few weeks, but warned players have some ”freedom” for now.

Zobrist has worn black cleats for days games at Wrigley Field to honor the game’s past. He posted a letter from the league on Instagram two weeks ago citing him for violating regulations requiring at least 51 percent of the exterior of a player’s shoes be the club’s designated primary shoe color – blue for the Cubs.

