Cory Gearrin, Tim Beckham agree to deals with Mariners

SEATTLE (AP) — Right-hander Cory Gearrin and infielder Tim Beckham have agreed to one-year contracts with the Seattle Mariners.

The 32-year-old Gearrin was 2-1 with one save and a 3.77 ERA last year in 62 games for San Francisco, Texas and Oakland. He struck out 53 and walked 21 in 57 1/3 innings, holding batters to a .255 average.

Gearrin also has pitched for Atlanta in a seven-year big league career. He is 12-9 with a 3.54 ERA in 270 relief appearances.

“Cory Gearrin brings much needed veteran experience and stability to the back of our bullpen,” Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto said. “He has been a solid under-the-radar performer, particularly over the past two seasons.”

Beckham, who turns 29 this month, hit .230 with 17 doubles, 12 homers and 35 RBIs in 96 games for Baltimore last year. He was sidelined from April 23 to June 25 because of a strained left groin.

Selected first overall by Tampa Bay in the 2008 amateur draft, Beckham has a .252 average with 48 homers and 151 RBIs in five major league seasons for the Rays and Orioles, who acquired him in July 2017. He batted .278 with 18 doubles, 22 homers and 62 RBIs in 2017.

“Tim Beckham is a very talented player who is one year removed from being one of the more productive shortstops in the American League,” Dipoto said. “He is a real offensive threat with multi-position defensive versatility that fits our team very well.”

Seattle designated outfielder John Andreoli for assignment to open a roster spot.