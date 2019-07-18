Cleveland takes 4-game win streak into matchup with Detroit

Detroit Tigers (29-62, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Indians (54-40, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Matthew Boyd (6-7, 3.95 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 152 strikeouts) Indians: Trevor Bauer (8-7, 3.65 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 160 strikeouts)

LINE: Indians favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland enters the game as winners of their last four games.

The Indians are 25-17 against the rest of their division. The Cleveland pitching staff has a team ERA of 3.94, Shane Bieber leads the staff with a mark of 3.49.

The Tigers are 14-27 in division matchups. Detroit’s team on-base percentage of .292 is last in the American League. Miguel Cabrera leads the team with an OBP of .347. The Indians won the last meeting 7-2. Mike Clevinger earned his third victory and Francisco Lindor went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for Cleveland. Spencer Turnbull took his ninth loss for Detroit.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carlos Santana leads the Indians with 97 hits and is batting .289. Jose Ramirez is 14-for-41 with five doubles, three home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Nicholas Castellanos leads the Tigers with 100 hits and is batting .282. Jeimer Candelario is 10-for-39 with two doubles, four home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 8-2, .297 batting average, 2.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 33 runs

Tigers: 2-8, .267 batting average, 7.31 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Indians Injuries: Danny Salazar: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jefry Rodriguez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Dan Otero: 10-day IL (shoulder), Corey Kluber: 60-day IL (arm), Carlos Carrasco: 10-day IL (leukemia), Cody Anderson: 60-day IL (elbow), Bradley Zimmer: 60-day IL (shoulder).

Tigers Injuries: Tyson Ross: 60-day IL (nerve), Matt Moore: 60-day IL (knee), Michael Fulmer: 60-day IL (elbow), JaCoby Jones: 10-day IL (back), Josh Harrison: 60-day IL (hamstring), Niko Goodrum: day-to-day (hand), Grayson Greiner: 10-day IL (back).