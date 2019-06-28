Chicago’s Contreras puts 10-game hit streak on the line against Reds

Chicago Cubs (44-37, first in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (36-42, fifth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Cole Hamels (6-2, 2.92 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 96 strikeouts) Reds: Sonny Gray (3-5, 4.03 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 85 strikeouts)

LINE: Cubs favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Willson Contreras is riding a 10-game hitting streak as Chicago readies to play Cincinnati.

The Reds are 13-19 against NL Central opponents. The Cincinnati pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.69. Luis Castillo leads the team with a 2.66 ERA.

The Cubs are 13-11 in division matchups. The Chicago pitching staff owns a team ERA of 3.96, Yu Darvish paces the staff with a mark of 4.98. This is the first game between these teams in 2019.

TOP PERFORMERS: Derek Dietrich leads the Reds with 18 home runs and is batting .222. Yasiel Puig is 12-for-36 with two doubles, a triple, five home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

Javier Baez leads the Cubs with 42 extra base hits and has 52 RBIs. Contreras is 10-for-25 with two doubles, a triple, four home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 6-4, .258 batting average, 4.08 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Cubs: 5-5, .256 batting average, 4.10 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Reds Injuries: Alex Wood: 60-day IL (back), Wandy Peralta: 10-day IL (hip), Scooter Gennett: 60-day IL (groin), Tucker Barnhart: day-to-day (side).

Cubs Injuries: Allen Webster: 60-day IL (hand), Brandon Morrow: 60-day IL (elbow), Kyle Hendricks: 10-day IL (shoulder), Kendall Graveman: 60-day IL (elbow), Carl Edwards Jr.: 10-day IL (shoulder), Xavier Cedeno: 10-day IL (wrist).