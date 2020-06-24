Baseball is back! MLB officially implements 60-game season for 2020

Baseball is back!

Commissioner Rob Manfred has implemented a 60-game schedule for the 2020 MLB season, which is officially scheduled to start on July 23.

I was getting a haircut. Did something happen?!?! Play ball! — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) June 24, 2020

The deal is done between MLbPa and Mlb on health and safety protocols. Game on — Karl Ravech (@karlravechespn) June 24, 2020

All remaining issues have been resolved and Players are reporting to training camps. — MLBPA Communications (@MLBPA_News) June 24, 2020

The implementation follows Monday’s “no” vote by the players on the owners’ latest proposal, which was also for 60 games at full prorated pay. By rejecting that offer, the players reserve the right to file a grievance claiming the owners did not do everything they could to play as many games as possible.

Shortly after the players’ meeting on Monday, the owners voted to implement the 60-game schedule, contingent on players being able to report to training camp by July 1 and on an agreement on health and safety protocols between both sides.

Been waiting almost three months to type this. Baseball is back. A schedule is in place. Camps open July 1. https://t.co/h00xlOiz12 — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) June 24, 2020

The MLBPA was quick to agree to the camp deadline, and once any questions about health and safety were settled, baseball was officially back.

The season will come with some adjustments beyond just the schedule. There will be an August 31 trade deadline, and the season will begin with 30-man rosters, among other modifications.

More adjusted rules:

*To be eligible for postseason, players must be added to big-league roster by 9/15

*Season will start with 30-man rosters. Down to 28 after 2 weeks, 26 after 4 weeks.

*Pitchers/catchers report to camp first, then position players. https://t.co/Og6Ix7TBeE — Jayson Stark (@jaysonst) June 23, 2020

And, one other quick note:

There will be a DH in the National League for the first time. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) June 24, 2020

This past Tuesday, Commissioner Manfred met with the executive director of the Major League Baseball Players Association, Tony Clark, to discuss the framework of the latest proposed deal, before MLB delivered the proposal to the players on Wednesday.

The MLBPA countered the MLB offer on Thursday with a proposal that included an expanded regular season of 70 games. MLB then informed the MLBPA it would not offer another counterproposal, leaving the players to vote on the 60-game framework.

The 2020 season was supposed to begin on March 26 but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. That same day, MLB and the MLBPA agreed to a tentative framework for a season that would have paid players full prorated salaries, but it did not require games to be played without fans in attendance. The agreement also gave Commissioner Manfred the power to unilaterally implement a schedule, on the condition that players would receive their full prorated salaries.

Hey baseball fans… 🎶We are backkkkkkk🎶 pic.twitter.com/QLA3QSSLWv — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) June 24, 2020

Since it became reasonable to consider resuming play, both sides have attempted to find a deal that satisfies all involved parties.

Negotiations had seemingly become contentious earlier this month, with players using the hashtag #WhenAndWhere to express their desire to get back on the field.

Tell us when and where. https://t.co/hy157hOYkl — Bryce Harper (@bryceharper3) June 16, 2020

The players have held firm on the condition of full prorated salaries, meaning they would get paid the same amount per game in a shortened season that they would in a typical season. The owners had originally proposed that player salaries would be less than fully prorated, at 70%. Players also want to play as many regular season games as possible.

The owners had proposed fewer regular season games, considering there will be no fans in attendance and no gate revenue. There are also reportedly proposals to look at other ways to increase revenue.

On union proposal to allow clubs to sell advertisements/patches on uniforms: Traditionalists would hate it, but pandemic created exceptional financial circumstances and such ads would be an easy way to make money. Nike swoosh already was set to adorn all uniforms in 2020. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) June 18, 2020

Regardless of the particulars, once the news was announced, several MLB players took to Twitter to express their excitement that the season will resume a month from now.

Let’s get it 🐺⚡️ — Lance McCullers Jr. (@lmccullers43) June 24, 2020

Baseball is back! I could cry…#2020 — Matt Carpenter (@MattCarp13) June 24, 2020

What games will sound like this year! @maxmuncy9 pic.twitter.com/xzZiWQkMDm — Enrique Hernández (@kikehndez) June 24, 2020

PLAY BALL BAAABAAYYYYYYYY pic.twitter.com/3vzNrwBk8a — Trevor Williams (@MeLlamoTrevor) June 24, 2020

When you hear baseball is back! Let’s get it! pic.twitter.com/X5YB3imQKT — Carson Kelly (@carskelly) June 24, 2020

This is a developing story.