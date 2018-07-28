Astros rely on depth against Rangers

HOUSTON — The Houston Astros have quality depth throughout their 40-man roster, with the opener of their series against the Texas Rangers offering the latest test of their accumulation of talent.

With second baseman Jose Altuve (right knee discomfort) joining shortstop Carlos Correa (lower back soreness) and catcher Brian McCann (right knee surgery), both of whom are on the 10-day disabled list, as bystanders, the Astros (67-38) mustered only six hits in their 11-2 loss on Friday. Houston fell to 12-8 in July despite Correa and McCann having not played this month.

“It does speak to our depth and I think it’s important that we credit a lot of the guys that have come up from the minor leagues and guys that have filled in,” Astros manager A.J. Hinch said. “We don’t have our best team on the field when you don’t have Altuve and Correa up the middle. But look, Marwin Gonzalez at second and Alex Bregman at short is a formidable duo.

“Our depth has really been tested. It’s good. We want those guys to get back, but we’ve got to be smart. This time of the season when you get into August, these last two months of the regular season, setbacks are bad. If you misstep in a rehab protocol, it can lead to a longer time.”

Right-hander Justin Verlander (10-5, 2.19 ERA) will start the middle game of the series for the Astros. Verlander is 13-7 with a 2.80 ERA in 24 career starts against the Rangers, including a 2-1 record and 1.73 ERA in four starts this season. He is two wins shy of 200 for his career.

The Rangers (43-62) will recall right-hander Ariel Jurado (0-1, 7.71 ERA) from Double-A Frisco to start Saturday. Jurado was 5-3 with a 3.28 ERA in 16 starts with the RoughRiders. He made a spot start for Texas on May 19 at the Chicago White Sox in his major-league debut. Jurado allowed four runs, six hits and two walks with two strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings while suffering a 5-3 loss in his lone appearance for the Rangers this season.

With the Rangers’ trade of ace left-hander Cole Hamels to the Chicago Cubs on Thursday, Jurado will claim Hamels’ spot in the rotation and keep it for the foreseeable future, according to Rangers manager Jeff Banister.

One of the pitchers acquired in the Hamels trade, right-hander Eddie Butler, arrived in Houston just before the first pitch on Friday and immediately became a part of the Texas staff. Butler, 1-1 with a 4.08 ERA in eight relief appearances with the Cubs this season, is 10-18 with a 5.65 ERA in 39 career starts with the Colorado Rockies and Cubs.

He logged a scoreless eighth inning, allowing one hit and one walk on 12 pitches, including six four-seam fastballs and three two-seamers. The four-seamers averaged 93.3 mph.

“Short look, similar to what we’d seen in video and what our scouts had talked about with the fastball, the velo,” Banister said. “Didn’t throw any changeups, threw a couple breaking balls. Was able to record the three outs. I’m sure we’ll get a lot more looks at him and get a better assessment, but I’m good with what I saw.”