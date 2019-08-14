Astros pitcher Cole undergoes tests on injured hamstring

CHICAGO (AP) — Houston Astros ace Gerrit Cole underwent tests on his right hamstring on Wednesday, a day after he was a late scratch in the second game of a doubleheader against the Chicago White Sox.

Cole experienced discomfort in his leg while warming up and never took the mound. Instead, Chris Devenski opened the game and lasted just two innings in a 4-1 loss that gave the White Sox a split of the twin bill.

Manager A.J. Hinch says Cole would remain with the Astros while awaiting results. Hinch expects the right-hander will accompany the team to Oakland for a four-game series that opens on Thursday.

Hinch says Cole “reports feeling good, he just needs to wait for the results of the tests and the doctors and see what’s next for him. He’s frustrated that he missed a start last night. Now we’ve got to run the course of getting him evaluated.”

Cole, 14-5 with a 2.87 ERA, has won a career-best 10 straight games.