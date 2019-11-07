Alonso, Álvarez honored as top rookies by Baseball Digest

NEW YORK (AP) — Mets first baseman Pete Alonso and Houston Astros slugger Yordan Álvarez have been picked as this year’s top rookies by Baseball Digest.

Alonso was a unanimous choice in the National League, and Álvarez received six of seven first-place votes to take the AL honor. The other one went to Eloy Jiménez of the Chicago White Sox.

Alonso set a rookie record with 53 home runs for New York, becoming the first rookie to lead the majors outright in homers. He finished the season with 120 RBIs and a .941 OPS.

Álvarez made his debut June 9 and batted .313 with 27 homers, 78 RBIs and a 1.067 OPS in only 87 games for the American League champions.

Both players are finalists and favorites for the Rookie of the Year awards to be announced Monday by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America.