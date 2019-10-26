A lefty’s lament: Nitkowski bemoans southpaw Series shutout

EDITOR’S NOTE — C.J. Nitkowski played 10 seasons in the majors and pitched for eight teams, including the Houston Astros early in his career and the Washington Nationals when he finished up in 1995. The left-hander was 18-32 with three saves and a 5.37 ERA. After his time in the big leagues, he played in Japan and South Korea. Now a TV analyst with the Texas Rangers and a broadcaster on MLB Network Radio, Nitkowski couldn’t help but notice how the Astros assembled their staff to face Washington in the World Series — 12 pitchers, all right-handed. The Astros are the first team since the very first World Series in 1903 not to bring a single left-hander. Neither Boston nor Pittsburgh had any in that initial Fall Classic. This is a lefty’s lament: