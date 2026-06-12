FIFA Men's World Cup

FIFA Men's World Cup United States vs. Paraguay Live Updates, Score: Counting Down To Kickoff Updated: share facebook x reddit link

The long wait is over for the United States men's national team will begin its World Cup campaign as co-host against a defensively stout Paraguay side at Los Angeles Stadium on Friday, June 12.

It’s a crucial match for a United States team entering the tournament with high expectations as a host nation. Getting off to a strong start will be key as they look to build momentum with the support of the home crowd, not only aiming to advance out of the group but also to make a deep run in the knockout stages.

Follow along for the top moments from the United States vs. Paraguay:

6 posts Sort By Newest Sort By Newest

Sort By Oldest 4:38p ET United States vs. Paraguay Live Score 6:39p ET Clint Dempsey On USA-Paraguay 2025 Skirmish: 'Sets The Tone For Tonight' 5:41p ET Paraguay's Julio Enciso Ready To Go Despite Injury 4:37p ET Pochettino's Message: 'We Need To Win' 4:37p ET Could This Be USA's Lineup vs. Paraguay? 4:36p ET The Scene is Set in Los Angeles

share