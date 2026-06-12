FIFA Men's World Cup
United States vs. Paraguay Live Updates, Score: Counting Down To Kickoff
FIFA Men's World Cup

United States vs. Paraguay Live Updates, Score: Counting Down To Kickoff

Updated: Jun 12, 2026 - 6:39 PM ET

The long wait is over for the United States men's national team will begin its World Cup campaign as co-host against a defensively stout Paraguay side at Los Angeles Stadium on Friday, June 12.

It’s a crucial match for a United States team entering the tournament with high expectations as a host nation. Getting off to a strong start will be key as they look to build momentum with the support of the home crowd, not only aiming to advance out of the group but also to make a deep run in the knockout stages.

Follow along for the top moments from the United States vs. Paraguay:

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4:38p ET

United States vs. Paraguay Live Score

6:39p ET

Clint Dempsey On USA-Paraguay 2025 Skirmish: 'Sets The Tone For Tonight'

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Paraguay's Julio Enciso Ready To Go Despite Injury

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Pochettino's Message: 'We Need To Win'

4:37p ET

Could This Be USA's Lineup vs. Paraguay?

4:36p ET

The Scene is Set in Los Angeles

Live Coverage for this began on 5:41p ET
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