FIFA Men's World Cup
Switzerland vs. Colombia Live Updates, Score: Who Will Advance To Face Argentina?
FIFA Men's World Cup

Switzerland vs. Colombia Live Updates, Score: Who Will Advance To Face Argentina?

Updated: Jul 07, 2026 - 4:48 PM ET

Switzerland and Colombia face off at BC Place Vancouver for the final spot in the quarterfinals. 

Switzerland defeated Canada to win its group and translated that into a 2-0 win against Algeria in the Round of 32. Colombia also finished first in their group, even past powerhouse country Portugal. It then went on to beat Ghana, keeping a clean sheet in a 1-0 victory. Now the two sides will battle for a chance to play Lionel Messi and Argentina in the quarterfinals. 

The odds at triumph are close coming into this match as Colombia (+127) is projected to take this game.

Here are the top plays from Switzerland vs. Colombia:

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2:57p ET

Switzerland vs. Colombia Live Score

4:33p ET

Switzerland Pushing Toward Goal

4:24p ET

Colombia Threaten 1st

3:54p ET

Switzerland Without Johan Manzambi

3:01p ET

How To Watch Switzerland vs. Colombia

2:59p ET

Colombia Starting Lineup

2:57p ET

Switzerland Starting Lineup

Live Coverage for this began on 3:54p ET
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