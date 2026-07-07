2:57p ET
FIFA Men's World Cup
FIFA Men's World Cup
Switzerland vs. Colombia Live Updates, Score: Who Will Advance To Face Argentina?
Updated: Jul 07, 2026 - 4:48 PM ET
Switzerland and Colombia face off at BC Place Vancouver for the final spot in the quarterfinals.
Switzerland defeated Canada to win its group and translated that into a 2-0 win against Algeria in the Round of 32. Colombia also finished first in their group, even past powerhouse country Portugal. It then went on to beat Ghana, keeping a clean sheet in a 1-0 victory. Now the two sides will battle for a chance to play Lionel Messi and Argentina in the quarterfinals.
The odds at triumph are close coming into this match as Colombia (+127) is projected to take this game.
Here are the top plays from Switzerland vs. Colombia:
7 posts
4:33p ET
Switzerland Pushing Toward Goal
4:24p ET
Colombia Threaten 1st
3:54p ET
Switzerland Without Johan Manzambi
3:01p ET
How To Watch Switzerland vs. Colombia
2:59p ET
Colombia Starting Lineup
2:57p ET
Switzerland Starting Lineup
Live Coverage for this began on 3:54p ET
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