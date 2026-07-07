FIFA Men's World Cup

FIFA Men's World Cup Switzerland vs. Colombia Live Updates, Score: Who Will Advance To Face Argentina? Updated: share facebook x reddit link

Switzerland and Colombia face off at BC Place Vancouver for the final spot in the quarterfinals.

Switzerland defeated Canada to win its group and translated that into a 2-0 win against Algeria in the Round of 32. Colombia also finished first in their group, even past powerhouse country Portugal. It then went on to beat Ghana, keeping a clean sheet in a 1-0 victory. Now the two sides will battle for a chance to play Lionel Messi and Argentina in the quarterfinals.

The odds at triumph are close coming into this match as Colombia (+127) is projected to take this game.

Here are the top plays from Switzerland vs. Colombia:

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Sort By Oldest 2:57p ET Switzerland vs. Colombia Live Score 4:33p ET Switzerland Pushing Toward Goal 4:24p ET Colombia Threaten 1st 3:54p ET Switzerland Without Johan Manzambi 3:01p ET How To Watch Switzerland vs. Colombia 2:59p ET Colombia Starting Lineup 2:57p ET Switzerland Starting Lineup

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