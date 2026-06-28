FIFA Men's World Cup

FIFA Men's World Cup South Africa vs. Canada Live Updates, Score: Match Scoreless In 2nd Half Updated: share facebook x reddit link

The knockout stage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup has arrived, with South Africa and Canada going head-to-head in the first round of 32 game at Los Angeles Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Both teams finished second in their respective groups. South Africa was second in Group A, upsetting South Korea in its final group stage match in order to advance. Canada, meanwhile, lost to Switzerland in its final match of group play to fall to second in Group B.

Here are all the top plays from South Africa vs. Canada:

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Sort By Oldest 2:22p ET South Africa vs. Canada Live Scoreboard, How To Watch 4:34p ET Heres Comes Davies! 4:33p ET What A Stop For South Africa! 4:14p ET Not The Phone! 3:59p ET Match Still Scoreless Going Into Halftime, And Jesse Marsch Isn't Happy 3:55p ET Penalty Kick Or No Penalty Kick? 3:51p ET South Africa Makes Big Goal Stand After Corner Kick 3:29p ET Canada Gets A Big Chance Right Before Hydration Break 3:23p ET Jesse Marsch Trying Out To Be The Rams' Next WR? 3:13p ET Early Chances For Each Side 2:48p ET Starting Lineups For South Africa-Canada: No Alphonso Davies In Les Rouges' Lineup 2:43p ET Canada At An Advantage Playing In LA?

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