FIFA Men's World Cup
Haiti vs. Scotland Live Updates, Score
FIFA Men's World Cup

Haiti vs. Scotland Live Updates, Score

Updated: Jun 13, 2026 - 9:43 PM ET

Scotland and Haiti make their long-awaited returns to the FIFA World Cup as they face off at Boston Stadium.

Scotland is back on football's biggest stage for the first time since 1998. Under manager Steve Clarke, the Scots have become a consistent presence in major international tournaments, with this World Cup marking their third consecutive major competition dating back to UEFA Euro 2020. 

Haiti, meanwhile, is making just its second World Cup appearance and its first since 1974. Drawn into a challenging Group C, Haiti enters the tournament as an underdog but will be looking to make history and play spoiler in the group.

Here are the top plays from Haiti vs. Scotland:

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7:56p ET

Haiti vs. Scotland Live Score

9:34p ET

McGinn Gives Scotland First World Cup Goal Since 1998

9:28p ET

Chances At Both Ends In Lively Opening Spell

9:22p ET

McTominay Strikes The Post

9:19p ET

Scotland Start Bright, Haiti Growing Into The Game

9:05p ET

Scotland And Haiti National Anthems Ring Out

8:45p ET

Chance To Go Top Of Group C

8:14p ET

Haiti vs. Scotland Lineups

Live Coverage for this began on 7:57p ET
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