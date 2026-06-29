2:50a ET
FIFA Men's World Cup
FIFA Men's World Cup
Germany vs. Paraguay Live Updates, Score: Scoreless At The First Hydration Break
Updated: Jun 29, 2026 - 4:53 PM ET
We continue Monday's three-match knockout round slate with Germany going up against Paraguay at Boston Stadium.
Germany previously won Group E at 2-0-1, while Paraguay advanced through Group D (1-1-1).
Here are the top moments from Germany vs. Paraguay:
5 posts
4:36p ET
Chance For Paraguay In First Minute
3:58p ET
Paraguay Starting Lineup
3:58p ET
Germany Starting Lineup
3:27p ET
How To Watch Germany vs. Paraguay
Live Coverage for this began on 3:27p ET
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