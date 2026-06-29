FIFA Men's World Cup

FIFA Men's World Cup Germany vs. Paraguay Live Updates, Score: Scoreless At The First Hydration Break Updated: share facebook x reddit link

We continue Monday's three-match knockout round slate with Germany going up against Paraguay at Boston Stadium.

Germany previously won Group E at 2-0-1, while Paraguay advanced through Group D (1-1-1).

Here are the top moments from Germany vs. Paraguay:

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Sort By Oldest 2:50a ET Germany vs. Paraguay Live Score 4:36p ET Chance For Paraguay In First Minute 3:58p ET Paraguay Starting Lineup 3:58p ET Germany Starting Lineup 3:27p ET How To Watch Germany vs. Paraguay

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