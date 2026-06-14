FIFA Men's World Cup
Germany vs Curaçao Live Updates, Score: Curaçao Scores Historic Goal
FIFA Men's World Cup

Germany vs Curaçao Live Updates, Score: Curaçao Scores Historic Goal

Updated: Jun 14, 2026 - 1:30 PM ET

We're back for more!

Kicking off a four-game Sunday slate, Germany opens its 2026 World Cup campaign against tournament debutants Curaçao at Houston Stadium (live on FOX and FOX One).

As for context on the two countries, Germany, which is ranked No. 10 in the FIFA World Rankings and enters this matchup as overwhelming favorites, has failed to advance beyond the group stage in each of the last two World Cups after lifting the trophy in 2014. Meanwhile, Curaçao, which is the smallest country in the World Cup, ranked 82nd in the FIFA World Rankings and is looking to shock the world.

Here are the top plays from Sunday's Germany vs. Curaçao matchup:

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12:01p ET

Germany vs Curaçao Live Scoreboard

1:25p ET

Curaçao Scores Historic Goal!

1:17p ET

The Raw Emotion

1:10p ET

That Was Fast!

1:02p ET

Germany Begins Its Quest

12:59p ET

Making History

12:18p ET

Hello, New Friend!

Live Coverage for this began on 1:24p ET
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