12:01p ET
FIFA Men's World Cup
FIFA Men's World Cup
Germany vs Curaçao Live Updates, Score: Curaçao Scores Historic Goal
Updated: Jun 14, 2026 - 1:30 PM ET
We're back for more!
Kicking off a four-game Sunday slate, Germany opens its 2026 World Cup campaign against tournament debutants Curaçao at Houston Stadium (live on FOX and FOX One).
As for context on the two countries, Germany, which is ranked No. 10 in the FIFA World Rankings and enters this matchup as overwhelming favorites, has failed to advance beyond the group stage in each of the last two World Cups after lifting the trophy in 2014. Meanwhile, Curaçao, which is the smallest country in the World Cup, ranked 82nd in the FIFA World Rankings and is looking to shock the world.
Here are the top plays from Sunday's Germany vs. Curaçao matchup:
7 posts
1:25p ET
Curaçao Scores Historic Goal!
1:17p ET
The Raw Emotion
1:10p ET
That Was Fast!
1:02p ET
Germany Begins Its Quest
12:59p ET
Making History
12:18p ET
Hello, New Friend!
Live Coverage for this began on 1:24p ET
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