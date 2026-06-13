FIFA Men's World Cup

FIFA Men's World Cup Australia vs. Türkiye Live Updates, Score: USA's Group D Rivals Face Off Updated: share facebook x reddit link

Australia takes on Türkiye at Vancouver Stadium on Saturday, June 13, as both teams look to begin their tournament campaigns with a strong result.

Türkiye enters the World Cup with plenty of excitement surrounding a talented young squad led by Kenan Yıldız and Arda Güler. Making its first World Cup appearance since 2002, when it famously finished third, Türkiye will be aiming to build on the momentum from its impressive run to the quarterfinals of UEFA Euro 2024 and establish itself as one of the tournament's dark horses.

Australia, meanwhile, is looking to reach the knockout stage for a second consecutive World Cup after advancing to the Round of 16 in 2022. The Socceroos have become a consistent presence on the international stage and will be eager to make another deep run against a challenging group of opponents.

Here are the top plays from Australia vs. Türkiye:

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Sort By Oldest 10:58p ET Australia vs. Türkiye Live Score 12:58a ET Irankunda Shines As Australia Lead Türkiye At The Break 12:37a ET Türkiye Searches For Equalizer 12:32a ET Irankunda Puts Australia Ahead 12:24a ET Little Separate Sides Through First Hydration Break 11:59p ET Contrasting Styles Clash In Vancouver 11:05p ET No Irvine Or Ryan In Socceroos Lineup 10:58p ET No Yildiz In Turkiye Lineup

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