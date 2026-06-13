Australia vs. Türkiye Live Updates, Score: USA's Group D Rivals Face Off
Australia takes on Türkiye at Vancouver Stadium on Saturday, June 13, as both teams look to begin their tournament campaigns with a strong result.
Türkiye enters the World Cup with plenty of excitement surrounding a talented young squad led by Kenan Yıldız and Arda Güler. Making its first World Cup appearance since 2002, when it famously finished third, Türkiye will be aiming to build on the momentum from its impressive run to the quarterfinals of UEFA Euro 2024 and establish itself as one of the tournament's dark horses.
Australia, meanwhile, is looking to reach the knockout stage for a second consecutive World Cup after advancing to the Round of 16 in 2022. The Socceroos have become a consistent presence on the international stage and will be eager to make another deep run against a challenging group of opponents.
Here are the top plays from Australia vs. Türkiye:
Irankunda Shines As Australia Lead Türkiye At The Break
Türkiye Searches For Equalizer
Irankunda Puts Australia Ahead
Little Separate Sides Through First Hydration Break
Contrasting Styles Clash In Vancouver
No Irvine Or Ryan In Socceroos Lineup
No Yildiz In Turkiye Lineup
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