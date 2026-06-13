FIFA Men's World Cup
Australia vs. Türkiye Live Updates, Score: USA's Group D Rivals Face Off
FIFA Men's World Cup

Australia vs. Türkiye Live Updates, Score: USA's Group D Rivals Face Off

Updated: Jun 14, 2026 - 12:58 AM ET

Australia takes on Türkiye at Vancouver Stadium on Saturday, June 13, as both teams look to begin their tournament campaigns with a strong result.

Türkiye enters the World Cup with plenty of excitement surrounding a talented young squad led by Kenan Yıldız and Arda Güler. Making its first World Cup appearance since 2002, when it famously finished third, Türkiye will be aiming to build on the momentum from its impressive run to the quarterfinals of UEFA Euro 2024 and establish itself as one of the tournament's dark horses.

Australia, meanwhile, is looking to reach the knockout stage for a second consecutive World Cup after advancing to the Round of 16 in 2022. The Socceroos have become a consistent presence on the international stage and will be eager to make another deep run against a challenging group of opponents.

Here are the top plays from Australia vs. Türkiye:

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10:58p ET

Australia vs. Türkiye Live Score

12:58a ET

Irankunda Shines As Australia Lead Türkiye At The Break

12:37a ET

Türkiye Searches For Equalizer

12:32a ET

Irankunda Puts Australia Ahead

12:24a ET

Little Separate Sides Through First Hydration Break

11:59p ET

Contrasting Styles Clash In Vancouver

11:05p ET

No Irvine Or Ryan In Socceroos Lineup

10:58p ET

No Yildiz In Turkiye Lineup

Live Coverage for this began on 10:59p ET
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