1:01p ET
FIFA Men's World Cup
FIFA Men's World Cup
Australia vs. Egypt Live Updates, Score: Ashour Puts Egypt On The Board
Updated: Jul 03, 2026 - 2:38 PM ET
Australia and Egypt will clash in a round of 32 game at Dallas Stadium.
Both sides qualified for the knockout stage by finishing second in their respective group. Now either Australia or Egypt will earn its first knockout stage victory at a Men's FIFA World Cup. Egypt is projected to escape with a win as its odds at victory are +145, and will have captain Mohamed Salah, who sustained a hamstring injury against Iran, available to help.
Here are the top plays from Australia vs. Egypt:
7 posts
2:38p ET
Australia Putting Pressure On Egypt
2:14p ET
Egypt Strike Early
2:06p ET
Cristian Volpato Went For Goal
1:05p ET
How To Watch Australia vs. Egypt
12:57p ET
Australia Starting Lineup
12:55p ET
Egypt Starting Lineup
Live Coverage for this began on 2:14p ET
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