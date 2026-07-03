FIFA Men's World Cup
Australia vs. Egypt Live Updates, Score: Ashour Puts Egypt On The Board
FIFA Men's World Cup

Australia vs. Egypt Live Updates, Score: Ashour Puts Egypt On The Board

Updated: Jul 03, 2026 - 2:38 PM ET

Australia and Egypt will clash in a round of 32 game at Dallas Stadium.

Both sides qualified for the knockout stage by finishing second in their respective group. Now either Australia or Egypt will earn its first knockout stage victory at a Men's FIFA World Cup. Egypt is projected to escape with a win as its odds at victory are +145, and will have captain Mohamed Salah, who sustained a hamstring injury against Iran, available to help.  

Here are the top plays from Australia vs. Egypt:

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1:01p ET

Australia vs. Egypt Live Score

2:38p ET

Australia Putting Pressure On Egypt

2:14p ET

Egypt Strike Early

2:06p ET

Cristian Volpato Went For Goal

1:05p ET

How To Watch Australia vs. Egypt

12:57p ET

Australia Starting Lineup

12:55p ET

Egypt Starting Lineup

Live Coverage for this began on 2:14p ET
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