FIFA Men's World Cup
Argentina vs. Cape Verde Live Updates, Score: Latest World Cup News And Goals
FIFA Men's World Cup

Argentina vs. Cape Verde Live Updates, Score: Latest World Cup News And Goals

Updated: Jul 03, 2026 - 5:46 PM ET

Argentina and Cape Verde will be playing at Miami Stadium for their Round of 32 game.

Lionel Messi has not only led Argentina to win after win, but he made history by being the all-time leading goalscorer in World Cup history with 19 goals. Argentina has gone completely undefeated and remain as one of the top favorites to win the World Cup. 

For the Blue Sharks, this is not only their first appearance in the Round of 32, but their first appearance in the World Cup. Period. Their first glimpse of hope came in their draw against Spain, and then against Uruguay, and then Saudi Arabia. Slowly but surely, they got their three points and secured a spot in the knockout stage.

Argentina is favored to take this game in a landslide, as their victory odds sit at -599. Can Cape Verde give us one of the greatest upsets in World Cup history, or will this be another win for La Albiceleste's success train?

Here are the top plays from Argentina vs. Cape Verde:

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5:00p ET

Argentina vs. Cape Verde Live Score

5:46p ET

Lionel Scaloni Makes 100th Appearance As Coach

5:20p ET

Jameis Winston Learns Cape Verde Chants

5:17p ET

Argentina Fans Are Ready

5:15p ET

Cape Verde Starting Lineup

5:09p ET

Argentina Starting Lineup, Messi Wears The Captain's Armband

Live Coverage for this began on 5:00p ET
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