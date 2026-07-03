Argentina vs. Cape Verde Live Updates, Score: Latest World Cup News And Goals
Argentina and Cape Verde will be playing at Miami Stadium for their Round of 32 game.
Lionel Messi has not only led Argentina to win after win, but he made history by being the all-time leading goalscorer in World Cup history with 19 goals. Argentina has gone completely undefeated and remain as one of the top favorites to win the World Cup.
For the Blue Sharks, this is not only their first appearance in the Round of 32, but their first appearance in the World Cup. Period. Their first glimpse of hope came in their draw against Spain, and then against Uruguay, and then Saudi Arabia. Slowly but surely, they got their three points and secured a spot in the knockout stage.
Argentina is favored to take this game in a landslide, as their victory odds sit at -599. Can Cape Verde give us one of the greatest upsets in World Cup history, or will this be another win for La Albiceleste's success train?
Here are the top plays from Argentina vs. Cape Verde:
Lionel Scaloni Makes 100th Appearance As Coach
Jameis Winston Learns Cape Verde Chants
Argentina Fans Are Ready
Cape Verde Starting Lineup
Argentina Starting Lineup, Messi Wears The Captain's Armband
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