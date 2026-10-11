11:33a ET
National Football League
National Football League
NFL Week 5 Live Updates, Scores: Who'll Win Bears-Packers, Giants-Commanders Clashes?
Updated: Oct 11, 2026 - 11:41 AM ET
We're only in Week 5 of the NFL season, but we might have one of the biggest games of the 2026 season in store on Sunday.
The San Francisco 49ers take on the Seattle Seahawks on "America's Game of the Week." San Francisco will look to remain undefeated, while Seattle is off to a strong start after winning the Super Bowl last season.
In the earlier slate of games, the Chicago Bears take on the Green Bay Packers in an important NFC North clash at Lambeau Field. Jayden Daniels will make his return to the lineup when the Washington Commanders host the New York Giants. The Minnesota Vikings will also look to remain undefeated when they take on the New Orleans Saints.
Here are all the highlights from Sunday's slate of games.
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11:40a ET
Who's In, Who's Out In Early Slate Of Games
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