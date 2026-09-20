NFL Week 2 Live Updates, Scores: Which Teams Will Avoid 0-2 Starts?
We're only in Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season, and yet it feels like a must-win Sunday for several teams around the league.
The Green Bay Packers, Houston Texans and New England Patriots are among the group of teams looking to avoid 0-2 starts in the early slate of games on Sunday. The big game of the early slate, though, is in the Windy City, where the Chicago Bears host the Minnesota Vikings. The Texans host the Cincinnati Bengals, and the Patriots welcome the Pittsburgh Steelers into Foxborough.
Later, the Denver Broncos will also look to avoid falling to 0-2 when they host the Jacksonville Jaguars in a battle between two of last season's top AFC teams. The Seattle Seahawks, meanwhile, will seek to improve to 2-0 without their starting quarterback as they take on the Arizona Cardinals.
Here are the full highlights from Sunday's slate of games.
Who's In, Who's Out
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Coaches Searching For Answers On Why NFL Saw Record Scoring Numbers In Week 1
Dallas' Week 1 Defensive Disaster Proved The Cowboys Are Still Missing Micah Parsons
Tom Brady's NFL Power Rankings: Caleb Williams MVP Watch Has Begun; Chiefs Are Back
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NFL DFS Week 2: Best Picks, Lineup Advice and Value Plays
2026 NFL, College Football Odds: Best Bets For LSU-Ole Miss, Eagles-Titans
Can The Bears Actually Break The NFL Scoring Record? This Weekend Will Be Very Telling
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Vikings Name Starting QB For Week 2 vs. Bears With Kyler Murray Injured
#AskTom: Tom Brady Criticizes 49ers-Rams Travel Narrative, Describes Playbook Lingo
Which Overreactions Are Legit? Why Execs, Scouts Are Out On Chargers, But High on Rams
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Coaches Searching For Answers On Why NFL Saw Record Scoring Numbers In Week 1
Dallas' Week 1 Defensive Disaster Proved The Cowboys Are Still Missing Micah Parsons
Tom Brady's NFL Power Rankings: Caleb Williams MVP Watch Has Begun; Chiefs Are Back
-
NFL DFS Week 2: Best Picks, Lineup Advice and Value Plays
2026 NFL, College Football Odds: Best Bets For LSU-Ole Miss, Eagles-Titans
Can The Bears Actually Break The NFL Scoring Record? This Weekend Will Be Very Telling
-
Vikings Name Starting QB For Week 2 vs. Bears With Kyler Murray Injured
#AskTom: Tom Brady Criticizes 49ers-Rams Travel Narrative, Describes Playbook Lingo
Which Overreactions Are Legit? Why Execs, Scouts Are Out On Chargers, But High on Rams