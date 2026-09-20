National Football League

National Football League NFL Week 2 Live Updates, Scores: Which Teams Will Avoid 0-2 Starts? Updated: share facebook x reddit link

We're only in Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season, and yet it feels like a must-win Sunday for several teams around the league.

The Green Bay Packers, Houston Texans and New England Patriots are among the group of teams looking to avoid 0-2 starts in the early slate of games on Sunday. The big game of the early slate, though, is in the Windy City, where the Chicago Bears host the Minnesota Vikings. The Texans host the Cincinnati Bengals, and the Patriots welcome the Pittsburgh Steelers into Foxborough.

Later, the Denver Broncos will also look to avoid falling to 0-2 when they host the Jacksonville Jaguars in a battle between two of last season's top AFC teams. The Seattle Seahawks, meanwhile, will seek to improve to 2-0 without their starting quarterback as they take on the Arizona Cardinals.

Here are the full highlights from Sunday's slate of games.

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