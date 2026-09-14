National Football League
Broncos vs. Chiefs Highlights: Patrick Mahomes Wins In Return To Action
National Football League

Broncos vs. Chiefs Highlights: Patrick Mahomes Wins In Return To Action

Updated: Sep 14, 2026 - 11:40 PM ET

Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season closed out with a statement on Monday Night Football, as the Kansas City Chiefs routed the Denver Broncos, 31-10.

Kansas City, looking to bounce back from a 6-11 finish and its first missed playoffs since 2014, got the response it needed in Patrick Mahomes' return from a torn ACL. Mahomes and the Chiefs' offense dominated, with Kenneth Walker III's big night on the ground and through the air leading the way. 

Here are the highlights from Monday's Broncos-Chiefs matchup.

16 posts
Sort By Newest
7:07p ET

Live Scoreboard:

Live Coverage for this has ended
11:15p ET

FINAL: Chiefs 31, Broncos 10

10:44p ET

Kenneth Walker Scores Again

10:37p ET

Chris Jones Recovers Bo Nix's Fumble

10:25p ET

Travis Kelce Makes History

10:20p ET

Broncos Can't Cash In On Mahomes' Mistake

10:14p ET

Patrick Mahomes Throws Interception

10:04p ET

Kenneth Walker III Scores On A Big Run

9:43p ET

Halftime: Chiefs 14, Broncos 7

9:33p ET

Rashee Rice Puts The Chiefs Back Ahead

8:52p ET

Chiefs DB Mansoor Delane Questionable To Return

8:41p ET

Broncos Respond To Tie It Up

8:28p ET

Mahomes Scores On Opening Drive

8:20p ET

Bo Nix Tosses An Early Interception

8:17p ET

Underway From Arrowhead

7:06p ET

Full Inactives

Live Coverage for this began on 11:40p ET
share
Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Monday Morning NFL Top 10 Rankings: A New No. 1 Emerges From Week 1

Monday Morning NFL Top 10 Rankings: A New No. 1 Emerges From Week 1

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosWatch Panthers vs. Falcons on FOX One Watch Panthers vs. FalconsWatch Eagles vs. Titans on FOX One Watch Eagles vs. TitansWatch Vikings vs. Bears on FOX One Watch Vikings vs. BearsWatch Seahawks vs. Cardinals on FOX One Watch Seahawks vs. CardinalsWatch Commanders vs. Cowboys on FOX One Watch Commanders vs. Cowboys
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes