National Football League

National Football League Broncos vs. Chiefs Highlights: Patrick Mahomes Wins In Return To Action Updated: share facebook x reddit link

Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season closed out with a statement on Monday Night Football, as the Kansas City Chiefs routed the Denver Broncos, 31-10.

Kansas City, looking to bounce back from a 6-11 finish and its first missed playoffs since 2014, got the response it needed in Patrick Mahomes' return from a torn ACL. Mahomes and the Chiefs' offense dominated, with Kenneth Walker III's big night on the ground and through the air leading the way.

Here are the highlights from Monday's Broncos-Chiefs matchup.

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Sort By Oldest 7:07p ET Live Scoreboard: Live Coverage for this has ended 11:15p ET FINAL: Chiefs 31, Broncos 10 10:44p ET Kenneth Walker Scores Again 10:37p ET Chris Jones Recovers Bo Nix's Fumble 10:25p ET Travis Kelce Makes History 10:20p ET Broncos Can't Cash In On Mahomes' Mistake 10:14p ET Patrick Mahomes Throws Interception 10:04p ET Kenneth Walker III Scores On A Big Run 9:43p ET Halftime: Chiefs 14, Broncos 7 9:33p ET Rashee Rice Puts The Chiefs Back Ahead 8:52p ET Chiefs DB Mansoor Delane Questionable To Return 8:41p ET Broncos Respond To Tie It Up 8:28p ET Mahomes Scores On Opening Drive 8:20p ET Bo Nix Tosses An Early Interception 8:17p ET Underway From Arrowhead 7:06p ET Full Inactives

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