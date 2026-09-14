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National Football League
National Football League
Broncos vs. Chiefs Highlights: Patrick Mahomes Wins In Return To Action
Updated: Sep 14, 2026 - 11:40 PM ET
Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season closed out with a statement on Monday Night Football, as the Kansas City Chiefs routed the Denver Broncos, 31-10.
Kansas City, looking to bounce back from a 6-11 finish and its first missed playoffs since 2014, got the response it needed in Patrick Mahomes' return from a torn ACL. Mahomes and the Chiefs' offense dominated, with Kenneth Walker III's big night on the ground and through the air leading the way.
Here are the highlights from Monday's Broncos-Chiefs matchup.
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Live Coverage for this has ended
11:15p ET
FINAL: Chiefs 31, Broncos 10
10:44p ET
Kenneth Walker Scores Again
10:37p ET
Chris Jones Recovers Bo Nix's Fumble
10:25p ET
Travis Kelce Makes History
10:20p ET
Broncos Can't Cash In On Mahomes' Mistake
10:14p ET
Patrick Mahomes Throws Interception
10:04p ET
Kenneth Walker III Scores On A Big Run
9:43p ET
Halftime: Chiefs 14, Broncos 7
9:33p ET
Rashee Rice Puts The Chiefs Back Ahead
8:52p ET
Chiefs DB Mansoor Delane Questionable To Return
8:41p ET
Broncos Respond To Tie It Up
8:28p ET
Mahomes Scores On Opening Drive
8:20p ET
Bo Nix Tosses An Early Interception
8:17p ET
Underway From Arrowhead
7:06p ET
Full Inactives
Live Coverage for this began on 11:40p ET
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